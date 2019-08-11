Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Stake in Manhattan Associates (MANH); Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Stanley Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.23 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 122.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 217,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 394,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, up from 177,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.11. About 247,243 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 13,300 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Eaton Vance owns 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 62,123 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Lpl Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 12,117 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 49 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co holds 0% or 27,265 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 11,815 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 14,633 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 76,896 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 11,900 shares to 3,790 shares, valued at $125,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,049 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

