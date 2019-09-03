Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Its Progressive (PGR) Stake; General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose While Somerville Kurt F Lowered Its Holding by $364,395

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,321 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 41,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 2.75M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 31,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.02M, up from 994,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 25,320 shares to 17,697 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,886 shares, and cut its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Markel owns 467,000 shares. Renaissance Lc has invested 1.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 20,516 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 143,328 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hallmark Cap Management holds 246,450 shares. Etrade Mgmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 28,333 shares. Intrust Bank Na has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Field And Main Bancorporation has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 75 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.15% or 65,990 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 357,796 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 586,764 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tobam holds 2.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 818,299 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fdx has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Philadelphia Company holds 233,693 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Lvm Cap Management Mi accumulated 7,454 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6.92% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Westpac Banking has 247,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Company holds 4,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 382 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adirondack Trust holds 0.12% or 3,320 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 45,663 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 0.23% or 4,990 shares. Moreover, Farmers Savings Bank has 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,118 shares.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $458.77M for 17.63 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.