Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $23.80 Million; Vista Capital Partners Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 38483.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 881,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 883,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 2,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 36.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Weekly fund flows data exposes emerging market ‘cracks’ -BAML

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 20,740 shares to 5,980 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 124,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep: Airlines And Banks Go Up, Up, And Away – Benzinga” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why $32 Looks So Great for BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series W – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Com has invested 1.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.21% or 87,120 shares. Broadview Lc holds 9,375 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argyle Capital holds 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 133,368 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 441,992 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Azimuth Ltd Co invested in 301,047 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 105,691 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ar Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 56,633 shares. Quinn Opportunity Lc has invested 1.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tctc Lc invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.57% or 1.17M shares. 110,265 were reported by Fdx Advsr.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon To Spend $700 Million To Retrain One-Third Of U.S. Workforce – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Even After This Yearâ€™s Gains Target Stock Still Is a Good Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Selected by Pro-Football Analytics Service for Cloud, ML and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: $QCOM) Accepts Lytx for Smart Cities Accelerator Program – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Co reported 338,847 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Middleton And Ma has 19,307 shares for 5.51% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd invested 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trustmark State Bank Department reported 1,095 shares. The California-based Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ims Cap Management owns 1,317 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 2.23% or 21,724 shares. Jag Mgmt Lc has invested 4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tremblant Gp holds 4.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 44,756 shares. 80,272 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. 1,866 are held by Saturna Corporation. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.22% or 1,571 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp holds 2.17% or 63,160 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc holds 329 shares.