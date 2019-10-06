Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; National Asset Management Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position

National Asset Management Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 30.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 3,495 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 7,984 shares with $2.93 million value, down from 11,479 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $119.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 15,340 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 546,267 shares with $108.12 million value, up from 530,927 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 34.76M shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the 11th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “As Always, Apple Stock Remains a Buy – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Revenues: Splintering – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 1,846 shares to 171,640 valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 15,286 shares and now owns 192,982 shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was reduced too.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 0.68% above currents $227.01 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, May 17. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $23500 target. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 10. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and $180 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,917 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust invested in 0.75% or 21,396 shares. Moreover, Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas J Herzfeld invested in 53 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 10.35M shares or 2.54% of the stock. South Dakota Council reported 3.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Numerixs Inv Technologies accumulated 11,072 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com reported 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 102,295 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs owns 41,995 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 367,229 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 4.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,438 are held by Monarch Capital Inc. Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd has invested 4.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 9 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $387.20’s average target is 41.94% above currents $272.79 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform”. Pivotal Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, September 24. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $35000 target. Wedbush maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 947 were accumulated by Whittier Communication. 840 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd. L S Advsrs has 3,776 shares. Selz Limited reported 1.65% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stonebridge Inc holds 1,130 shares. Lincoln Corp accumulated 5,745 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Co owns 0.38% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,937 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.3% or 1,925 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Comerica Natl Bank holds 86,848 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.17% or 57,077 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,705 shares. 20,361 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 1,311 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00M was made by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

National Asset Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,078 shares to 16,105 valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 51,972 shares and now owns 166,593 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was raised too.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52 million for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now’s The Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Netflix Stockholders Shouldn’t Fear Disney+ – Nasdaq” published on October 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Has A 60% Problem – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.