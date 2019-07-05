Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Centene (CNC) Holding; AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) Covered By 3 Bulls

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 97.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 326,059 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 659,316 shares with $35.04 million value, up from 333,257 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $21.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 962,268 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Among 3 analysts covering AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AxoGen had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. BTIG Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $28 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) latest ratings:

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company has market cap of $764.55 million. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Street Still Highly Skeptical On AxoGen’s Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming February Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 69,843 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 48.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene boosts stake on Spanish healthcare provider to 90% – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC) Announces Purchase of Expanded Stake In Ribera Salud – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) stake by 1,960 shares to 2,581 valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 24,706 shares and now owns 273,357 shares. Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was reduced too.