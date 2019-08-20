Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Its Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $4.86 Million as Shares Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 8.22M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 76.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 11,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The hedge fund held 3,460 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 14,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 60,272 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.25-EPS $4.55; 25/05/2018 – USANA reorganizes research and development department to heighten focus on clinical studies; 21/04/2018 – DJ USANA Health Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USNA); 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Sales and Increases 2018 Outlook

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 171,308 shares to 268,095 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 532,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,000 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc stated it has 198,555 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Jericho Capital Asset LP owns 4.29% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.30 million shares. Waddell And Reed Finance Inc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11.25M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 1,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.01% or 6,678 shares. Davenport And Ltd Com accumulated 10,683 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 20,559 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 317 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 323,044 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 1.39 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stonebridge Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% or 8,840 shares in its portfolio.

