Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Capital Management Associates Boosted Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stake by $637,000

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 21,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 15,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 36,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 17,336 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $173.82. About 1.88M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.53 per share. DIN’s profit will be $27.12 million for 11.74 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 23,750 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Coatue Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De has 1,202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 49,976 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,907 shares. 27,175 were reported by Avenir Corp. Magnetar Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Park Circle Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Art Advisors Limited Com holds 0.07% or 13,500 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 31,272 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 8,653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Affinity Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Etrade Limited owns 0.02% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 9,438 shares.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Dine Brands Global – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For DineEquity – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. Completes Refinancing of its Existing Long-Term Debt Through a Securitization – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 21,522 shares to 219,561 shares, valued at $69.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 881,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).