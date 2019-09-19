Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stake by $3.42 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Has Upped Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 27,601 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 20,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 2.00M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 19,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 193,277 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.01M, down from 212,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 165,522 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.14 million shares. Jones Fin Lllp reported 0.02% stake. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Lc owns 33,137 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.21% or 249,016 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 9,360 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 578,733 shares. 436,475 are held by Los Angeles & Equity Rech. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Limited holds 0.23% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M&R Mngmt Inc reported 24,989 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 11.50 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gladius Capital Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,284 shares. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated owns 0.33% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 12,668 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na has 19,245 shares. Moreover, Mcf Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 84 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.09M shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $249.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 115,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 937,946 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 100,804 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 37,383 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 16,817 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Lc owns 61,108 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 15,533 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Incorporated invested in 36,270 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.03% or 10,310 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 54,154 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 515,558 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc owns 94,080 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.29% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 89,873 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.74 million shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 330,860 shares to 330,928 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC).

