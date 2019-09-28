Smith Asset Management Group LP Continues to Hold Stake in Abbvie (ABBV); As Hcp (HCP) Stock Rose, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 263372.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 113,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 113,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, up from 43 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 98,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.15M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 2.70 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 1.30 million shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $98.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.17 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,080 shares to 46,802 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

