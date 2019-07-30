Smith Asset Management Group LP Continues to Hold Position in Lauder (Estee) Cos (EL); As Tiptree (TIPT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Cut Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (EL) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 49,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,260 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.75 million, up from 214,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 848,160 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tiptree Inc (TIPT) by 74.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 648,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 223,444 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 872,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Tiptree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 8,630 shares traded. Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TIPT News: 10/04/2018 – Tiptree Simplifies Corporate Structure; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC SAYS ON MAY 4, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 18, 2013 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tiptree 1Q Rev $148.1M; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES THAT INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS WILL BE MADE AT 99.0% OF PAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiptree Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIPT); 14/03/2018 Tiptree Reports 2017 Results; 07/05/2018 – Tiptree 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER SHARE, AS EXCHANGED, OF $10.59, UP 4.3% COMPARED TO $10.15 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AFTER REORGANIZATION MERGER, TFP WILL CEASE TO EXIST AND TIPTREE WILL OWN 100% OF TIPTREE OPERATING COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Tiptree to 100% Own Tiptree Operating Co, Operating Subsidiary That Holds All of Tiptree’s Consolidated Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Inc Tx stated it has 6,731 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 15,132 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 338,293 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested 0.39% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atria Invs Limited Liability Com reported 8,692 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap owns 11,568 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shelton owns 497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,748 are held by Brookstone Capital Mngmt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,254 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 0.3% or 382,039 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern holds 1.27% or 13,769 shares in its portfolio. Global Thematic Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 12,820 shares to 4,070 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270 shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of stock. $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M. Shares for $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane.

