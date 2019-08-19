Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Stake in Manhattan Associates (MANH) by $11.94 Million; Shareholder Advisory Research Has Boosted Array Biopharma (ARRY) Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 122.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 217,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 394,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, up from 177,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 78,298 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Array Biopharma Incorporated (ARRY) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 21,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 62,085 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 40,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc by 27,970 shares to 20,230 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 70,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,210 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp accumulated 977,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 29,541 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 152,103 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 228,934 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 19,107 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 469,796 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 124 shares. Menta Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 13,300 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). State Bank Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com invested in 242,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 6,280 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Lc invested in 56,148 shares. Proshare Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 6,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 1.36 million shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 63,683 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Financial Ser reported 415 shares stake. Apis Cap Advsr Ltd owns 330,000 shares or 9.7% of their US portfolio. Tekla Management Limited Com invested 0.36% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 129,540 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 553,965 shares. 111,600 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. North Star Asset Incorporated reported 37,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.35 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).