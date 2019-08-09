Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Manhattan Associates (MANH) Holding By $11.94 Million; National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Sentiment Is 1.52

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 85 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 56 reduced and sold their holdings in National General Holdings Corp.. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 54.55 million shares, up from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding National General Holdings Corp. in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 40 Increased: 55 New Position: 30.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) stake by 122.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 217,150 shares as Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 394,790 shares with $21.76 million value, up from 177,640 last quarter. Manhattan Associates Inc now has $5.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.45. About 115,588 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 610 are owned by Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Principal Inc accumulated 515,486 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 3,905 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Herald Inv reported 45,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 122,738 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 9,881 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 206,205 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 147,352 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust has invested 0.13% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 0.01% or 229 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 302,482 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma invested in 0% or 9,811 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 3,769 shares to 298,794 valued at $24.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) stake by 16,497 shares and now owns 270 shares. Atkore Intl Group Inc was reduced too.

Msd Partners L.P. holds 6.35% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. for 2.16 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 5.11 million shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 2.67% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 2.02% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 502,495 shares.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 58,529 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.)

