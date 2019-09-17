Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Price Declined While Samson Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 106,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 127,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 1.64M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 546,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.12M, up from 530,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $220.41. About 6.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Lc has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.41 million shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. 21,580 were accumulated by Citizens & Northern. Davis R M accumulated 402,002 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company has invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 118,925 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Ltd Co. 21,723 are owned by Moon Capital Mngmt Llc. Northwest Counselors Ltd accumulated 23,003 shares or 1.68% of the stock. New York-based Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 12,070 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.49% or 3,683 shares. Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Company holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,431 shares. Lesa Sroufe holds 2,485 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru has invested 0.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 130,661 were accumulated by Lee Danner Bass.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 31,303 shares to 205,673 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 26,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,948 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62M and $53.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Alps Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 181,871 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 865,906 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sei Investments reported 154,558 shares. Highland Lp has invested 0.35% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has 8,653 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Raymond James & holds 1.29M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited stated it has 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cibc Ww Markets Inc has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 11,292 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 168,213 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability owns 0.59% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 194,230 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Hilltop stated it has 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cv Starr And has invested 3.29% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).