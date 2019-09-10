Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holding; Iridian Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Molina Healthcare (MOH) by $11.44 Million as Stock Value Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 309.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 366,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 485,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.83M, up from 118,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 838,792 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 81,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.71 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120. About 815,274 shares traded or 55.68% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 355,353 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jnba Fin Advisors holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 4,946 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 42,226 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.3% or 2.43 million shares. Rech & Mngmt Com accumulated 2,310 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 702,254 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 0% stake. Cadence Cap Limited Company reported 20,537 shares. Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.06% or 21,000 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 350,000 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Barnett & Incorporated holds 0.01% or 280 shares in its portfolio.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 11,520 shares to 3,460 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 41,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,460 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.68 million were accumulated by Wellington Grp Inc Llp. Epoch Inv Partners Inc reported 334,705 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 16,165 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Lc reported 28,800 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc stated it has 3.70M shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 346 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Ltd has 1.43% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 7,747 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 68,524 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). First Personal Financial Serv has 46 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,502 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 4,824 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co/The by 1.96M shares to 7.73M shares, valued at $287.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 174,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Inc.

