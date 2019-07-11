Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosted Devon Energy (DVN) Stake by $336,150 as Stock Price Rose; As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Cut Position by $552,603

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,995 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 77,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.17. About 81,689 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 236,976 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 229,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 138,275 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 10,346 shares to 132,184 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Ptrn LP (NYSE:APU) by 12,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Union Leaders Criticize Precision Scheduled Railroading – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acropolis Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 800 shares. Ci Invests reported 181,402 shares stake. Westwood Management Il invested in 7,500 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,185 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Llc reported 1,200 shares stake. Mairs And Power invested in 8,786 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0.33% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc holds 7,560 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ipswich Mgmt Comm Inc has 2.8% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 51,228 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 0.42% or 38,498 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.26% or 7,890 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 202 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 49,205 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,531 are held by Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 13,046 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 111,024 shares. 25,842 are held by Blair William & Il. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 807 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 199,674 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Headinvest Ltd Liability accumulated 17,322 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 1.20M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.04% or 308,713 shares. 27,269 are held by Ww Asset Mngmt. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Philadelphia Trust Company owns 437,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 23,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 924 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 20,700 shares to 6,620 shares, valued at $161,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 22,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,376 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).