Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Shareholder Nuance Investments Cut Its Holding by $54.85 Million as Shares Rose; As Insperity (NSP) Stock Price Declined, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped by $1.35 Million Its Position

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 53.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.64 million, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 427,287 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 333.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.9. About 410,481 shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,269 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Sei invested in 0.06% or 150,926 shares. 8,065 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 52,156 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Rhumbline Advisers owns 123,866 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 323,679 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 25,295 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust Communications holds 0.07% or 4,860 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43,695 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.13% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 296,965 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 33,786 shares. 2,654 were accumulated by Stifel Finance. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 17,780 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.74 million activity. Shares for $336,327 were sold by SHARP DOUGLAS S. $6.98M worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares were sold by RAWSON RICHARD G. $3.76M worth of stock was sold by SARVADI PAUL J on Thursday, February 14.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 11,800 shares to 332,100 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,902 shares to 84,257 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 78,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).