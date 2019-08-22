Smith & Howard Wealth Management Stake In Merck & Co (MRK) Was Lifted; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Shares Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Holding by $34.91 Million

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 6.07M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 214,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 344,996 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.45 million, down from 559,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $168.03. About 605,352 shares traded or 82.02% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 685,400 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Bath Savings Trust Com has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cap Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 133,532 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 117,948 shares. 64,939 are owned by Everett Harris Communication Ca. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tuttle Tactical, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,037 shares. Bender Robert And Associate holds 0.26% or 6,472 shares. Andra Ap owns 134,000 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 36,809 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1.21% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 80,252 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Nomura Asset has 1.71 million shares for 1.4% of their portfolio.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 167,223 shares to 215,217 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 160,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).