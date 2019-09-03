Smith A O Com (AOS) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.10 Million; Richmond Hill Investments Cut Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $6.14 Million

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Com (AOS) by 337.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 39,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 648,896 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As US/China Trade War Takes a Breather, Full Trade Data and Reactions by the Numbers – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for â€˜Turnaround Tuesdayâ€™ – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.79 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

