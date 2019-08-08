Smith A O (AOS) Stock Declined While Tower Research Capital Trc Has Decreased Its Stake by $435,607; As Trinseo S A (TSE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Lowered Stake by $6.46 Million

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51M, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 308,708 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 5,854 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 3.35 million shares traded or 41.95% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 12,264 shares to 12,496 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 7,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability holds 0.15% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 84,747 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 12,851 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh holds 0.17% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 5,063 shares. First Natl Bank holds 0.48% or 58,521 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 4,703 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 20,500 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 548,281 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 240 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0% or 240 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 33,132 shares stake. Laffer Investments has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 69,072 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 813,266 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability reported 676,648 shares.