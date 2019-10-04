Smith A O (AOS) Stake Increased by Capital Investment Services Of America Inc; King Luther Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Hanover Ins Group (THG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 9,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 26,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, up from 17,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 68,301 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 10,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 226,043 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 215,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 579,525 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,333 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Inds Inc New (NYSE:ROP) by 1,569 shares to 620,534 shares, valued at $227.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

