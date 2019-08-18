Smith A O (AOS) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Increased Position; As Entegris (ENTG) Share Price Rose, Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 136,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.96M, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 393,010 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 66.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 5,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 12,963 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691.19M, up from 7,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 1.93M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Ptnrs owns 119,941 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 193,043 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com has 4,617 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking accumulated 0.02% or 119,523 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,132 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 6,200 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 175,635 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bamco New York reported 640,319 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Twin Management Incorporated has 101,580 shares. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.44% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 43,258 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corp Oh has invested 0.17% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Frontier Capital Lc owns 0.27% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 710,373 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on Behalf of AOS Stockholders and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HL, AOS and BOX – Stockhouse” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AO Smith (AOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Lowers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 6,325 shares to 92,302 shares, valued at $2.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,242 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82 million for 23.48 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Co LP accumulated 0.2% or 748,790 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 79,544 shares. White Pine Lc reported 10,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stanley stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 168,616 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 35,628 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation accumulated 71,522 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 36,000 shares. Virtu Lc has invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 50,779 shares. Bessemer invested in 305 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.17% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 23,409 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.06% or 80,366 shares.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entegris And Versum: Good Prospects For This Merger Of Equals – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Entegris (ENTG) does not currently intend to propose to revise terms of Entegris-Versum (VSM) merger of equals – StreetInsider.com” published on April 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Versum Materials sets date for shareholder vote on buyout by German company – Phoenix Business Journal” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.