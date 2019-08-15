Smith A O (AOS) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Its Exelon (EXC) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 71,795 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 77,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 3.23 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 1.70 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.07M shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,953 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. James Incorporated reported 1.06% stake. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 6,439 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate owns 24,239 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt owns 130,562 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.13% or 272,980 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 239,643 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 71,057 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 25,860 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 833,079 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 523,662 shares. Mairs & Pwr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Coastline stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 14,344 shares to 25,519 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

