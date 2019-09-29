Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Position; Pitcairn Company Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $784,443 as Stock Price Declined

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,343 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 6,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 43,250 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 30,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 916,850 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,848 shares to 89,978 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing could bounce to $450 but stay neutral for now, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 46,563 shares. Family Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rothschild And Com Asset Us owns 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 47,637 shares. 56,492 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company. Philadelphia Tru Co holds 0.2% or 6,383 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4,610 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,351 shares. Texas-based Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 582 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,013 are owned by Tiedemann. White Pine Cap Limited reported 2,705 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 55,835 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 10,210 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 5,996 are owned by Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Forbes J M & Com Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,706 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 173,350 shares to 477,700 shares, valued at $41.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc by 144,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).