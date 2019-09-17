Smith A O (AOS) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Boosted Its Stake; As Ventas (VTR) Market Valuation Rose, Qci Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $17.17 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 252,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62,000, down from 253,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 948,374 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 89.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 544,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.08 million, up from 607,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 806,525 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bb&T Secs holds 11,114 shares. Artemis Llp owns 145,965 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 7,100 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 888 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin invested in 2.10M shares or 0.24% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 836,941 shares in its portfolio. 53,632 are owned by Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Los Angeles Equity Research Incorporated has 0.16% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 616,425 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 1.27 million shares stake. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.33% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 184,823 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 121,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 56,150 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 24,000 shares to 553,038 shares, valued at $52.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 41,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,000 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2,661 shares to 136,114 shares, valued at $29.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 7,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.29 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tekla Mgmt Lc holds 0.27% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 98,496 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 351,425 shares. Numerixs Techs reported 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Natl Asset Management has 4,168 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt owns 23,150 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 764,386 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset stated it has 55,644 shares. 5,818 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0.01% or 20,546 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 4,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).