Smith A O (AOS) Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Cut Its Position; As Rogers (ROG) Market Valuation Declined, Burney Co Lifted Stake

Burney Co increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 4,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 45,507 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85M, up from 41,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 63,365 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 40,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 13,428 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, down from 53,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 504,349 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 50,794 shares to 47,260 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 19,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,772 shares, and cut its stake in Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 155,775 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 13,811 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap Grp Inc invested in 0.64% or 14,797 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% or 127 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,163 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 34,300 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Yorktown Management & Rech reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc holds 0.36% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 3 shares. Tygh Mngmt Inc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 23 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 140,820 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) 27% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 553,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.02% or 137,777 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 1.51M are held by Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acg Wealth accumulated 78,876 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 233,914 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 67,267 are held by Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.18% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Company has 2,676 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.12% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 26,843 shares. Ls Advisors Llc owns 70,281 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 15,407 shares to 30,965 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).