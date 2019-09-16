Smith A O (AOS) Position Maintained by Mackenzie Financial Corp; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Share Value Rose, Td Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $95.69. About 830,355 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 39330.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.25M, up from 4,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.01 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Toro Company and Tractor Supply Company Announce Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Banks on ONETractor Strategy, Stock Up 28% – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AOS LITIGATION DEADLINE REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of the October 18, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses May Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against AO Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

