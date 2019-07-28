Smith A O (AOS) Position Lifted by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc; Berkshire Asset Management Stake in Aflac (AFL) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 54,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.96M, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 2.32 million shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36M shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Grimes has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ifrah holds 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 4,659 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Prudential Public Limited owns 13,022 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.05% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bartlett And Limited Co accumulated 600 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 69,850 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co owns 15,988 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 0.32% stake. Nebraska-based First Bancshares Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 0% or 52 shares. Element Mngmt Llc invested in 91,613 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.89% or 128,237 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Treasury (SHY) by 9,946 shares to 51,199 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SLQD) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. $1.29 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Aflac (AFL) Reports Acquisition of Argus Holdings LLC and its Subsidiary, Argus Dental & Vision Inc. – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs has invested 0.14% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 9,862 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 94 are held by Moody Natl Bank Trust Division. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 607,608 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. 515 were reported by Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp accumulated 30,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.4% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 7,026 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 88,431 shares in its portfolio. Prudential stated it has 193,043 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Llc owns 4,036 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 564,193 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dudley And Shanley accumulated 35,470 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AOS, MBNKF & ASNA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why A.O. Smith Stock Rocketed Higher by 16% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Metro Bank PLC (MBNKF), & Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 697,397 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $23.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 31,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,163 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).