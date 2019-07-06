Smith A O (AOS) Holding Raised by Water Asset Management Llc; Terril Brothers Raised First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stake by $1.43 Million; Stock Price Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 680,448 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 312.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 282,119 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt reported 1.63M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 48,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 51,200 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Creative Planning holds 24,010 shares. Citigroup has 18,678 shares. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,071 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc has 0.11% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company reported 16,073 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 152,544 shares. Great Lakes Lc reported 76,486 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 11,290 shares. 400 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Lc. 4,791 were accumulated by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 34,475 shares. 10,392 are owned by Ing Groep Nv.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “First Financial Bankshares To Acquire Commercial Bancshares, Inc., Kingwood, Texas – PR Newswire” on October 12, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Bankshares To Live Stream Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” published on April 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: PRGX, FFIN – Nasdaq” published on May 05, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bankshares announces stock split and increase in cash dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,447 shares to 227,858 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp F (EMO) by 53,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,555 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $556,631 activity. $302,450 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, May 21. 150 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $9,428 were bought by Edwards Murray Hamilton. Shares for $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. JONES PAUL W sold $980,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 Goodwin Wallace E sold $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 13,200 shares.