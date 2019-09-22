Smith A O (AOS) Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Cut Position; Echo Street Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) as Stock Declined

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 62.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 109,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 175,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 1.97M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 152.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 629,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.53M, up from 412,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 74,162 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 56,825 shares to 36,539 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 469,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 73,990 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $175.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 10,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 65,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 11,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 5,132 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ci Invests accumulated 15,000 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.3% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 14,053 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Vermont-based fund reported 15,095 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 90,106 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Next Financial Gp reported 3,723 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has 95,900 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 5,061 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 933,161 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 15,980 shares.