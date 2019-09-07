Smith A O (AOS) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding; Shareholder Horan Capital Management Increased Thor Inds (THO) Position

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 78,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 755,457 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.28M, down from 833,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 997,825 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 624,070 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Looking Forward – Thor Offers More – Seeking Alpha" on August 23, 2019

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $86.73M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "UPDATE: Viking Global's 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com" on August 14, 2019