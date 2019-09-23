SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Reaches $17.92 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Raised By 16.08%

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) had an increase of 16.08% in short interest. PHX’s SI was 187,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.08% from 161,700 shares previously. With 32,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX)’s short sellers to cover PHX’s short positions. The SI to Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s float is 1.16%. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 12,014 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c

The stock of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.06M shares traded. SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $6.93 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $16.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SDC worth $623.61 million less.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. The firm manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck. It currently has negative earnings. It offers aligners, impression kits, whitening gels, and retainers.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $234.52 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weber Alan W owns 14,436 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 38,754 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 0% or 2,361 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company, New York-based fund reported 17,438 shares. Connors Investor Svcs invested 0.03% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Bridgeway Cap reported 41,994 shares. 727,848 were reported by Vanguard. Blackrock stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 231,031 shares. Geode Capital Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Prudential Financial invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Deprince Race Zollo owns 344,984 shares.