Smead Capital Management Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 12,153 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 432,344 shares with $89.92M value, down from 444,497 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $252.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 3.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Among 5 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 13.58% above currents $45.08 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 23. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, September 12. See Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -0.52% below currents $230.83 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $24600 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Trust Company accumulated 15,456 shares. Arrow Corp has 30,087 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 938,895 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 29,700 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Liability Corp holds 6,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 461,876 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 0.06% or 2,304 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co has invested 1.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartline Corp invested in 1.5% or 30,188 shares. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 44,481 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 62,186 are owned by Iberiabank. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,169 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Limited Company owns 1.48 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.98 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15