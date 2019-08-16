Smead Capital Management Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; Eaton Vance Management Trimmed By $5.41 Million Its Equity Residential (EQR) Stake

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 25,703 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.12M shares with $122.61M value, down from 1.15M last quarter. American Express Co now has $102.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.01. About 897,581 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total

Eaton Vance Management decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 72,138 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 512,736 shares with $38.62M value, down from 584,874 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $30.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 304,603 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.91 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc stated it has 13,890 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs reported 693,941 shares. Leisure Cap accumulated 8,314 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank invested in 36,142 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Blume Capital Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cubic Asset Lc accumulated 60,895 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 3.81% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 235,327 were reported by British Columbia Inv Management. Btr holds 0.07% or 3,560 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Willis Investment Counsel has 73,675 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Primecap Co Ca accumulated 0.01% or 137,100 shares. Wagner Bowman Management reported 6,537 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,524 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 10.02% above currents $124.01 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Eaton Vance Management increased Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) stake by 28,065 shares to 137,157 valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 95,998 shares and now owns 514,118 shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.12% or 6.34 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.21% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). M&R Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 50,859 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 604,004 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.24% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tower Limited Company (Trc) holds 11,524 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,618 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 780 shares. Blackrock Inc has 42.19M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 315,950 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,214 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $7900 highest and $74 lowest target. $77’s average target is -5.82% below currents $81.76 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target in Thursday, June 27 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQR in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.