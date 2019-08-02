Smead Capital Management Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $2.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Moon Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Agco (AGCO) by $62.46 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 25,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.61M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $123.48. About 679,357 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 898 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 35,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44B, down from 35,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 174,432 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. Smith Lucinda B had sold 3,300 shares worth $214,500.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,770 shares to 30,730 shares, valued at $1.99B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,865 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

