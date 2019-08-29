Smead Capital Management Trimmed Aflac (AFL) Stake by $9.21 Million; Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Daiwa Securities Group Has Decreased Stake by $655,216

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 10,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 47,977 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 58,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 274,804 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dolby Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLB)

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 184,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.34 million, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 1.62M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 14,741 shares to 140,577 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 367,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,920 are held by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 119,229 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 11,644 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Bbt Cap Management Ltd owns 0.88% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 11,097 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 255 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 331,803 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 487,056 shares. Pettee Inc has invested 0.59% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated has 19,075 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 31,393 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.03% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 3,200 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 713,919 shares.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories Honors the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories Chief Financial Officer Lewis Chew to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dolby Laboratories President and CEO Kevin Yeaman Presenting at the Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.69M for 11.52 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ipswich Inv Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,470 shares. Waters Parkerson And Llc has 535,965 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 349,389 shares. Moors Cabot Inc reported 19,916 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 2,100 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 5.06 million shares stake. Tanaka Capital Mgmt accumulated 32,598 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 3,350 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak has invested 1.57% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 0.23% or 15.14M shares. Btc Cap reported 4,040 shares. 65,961 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Computerworld Names Aflac to the 100 Best Places to Work in IT List for 2019 Insurer Ranked No. 39 Among Large Organizations – CSRwire.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.