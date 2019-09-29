Smead Capital Management Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Upped by $9.10 Million; Optimum Investment Advisors Increased Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47M shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,367 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 9,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,433 are owned by Hollencrest Mngmt. Community Inv holds 5,576 shares. Cordasco has 500 shares. Arrow owns 12,681 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 33,393 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca accumulated 50.56M shares. 360,000 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Leisure owns 0.6% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,385 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Citizens Northern Corp holds 6,828 shares. Reaves W H And holds 9,030 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 27.73 million shares or 6.49% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorporation holds 120,924 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alley Limited has 1.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 117,613 shares. Moreover, Kiltearn Prns Llp has 2.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.47 million shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 263,294 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $99.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 102,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,942 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).