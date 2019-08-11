Smead Capital Management Stake in Lennar (LEN) Raised by $692,860; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position Boosted by Wexford Capital Lp

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.69M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 4,302 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 7,131 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora holds 0.14% or 6,265 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. West Oak Cap Limited Liability owns 32,295 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 58,665 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 1,215 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.62% or 93,794 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hodges Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 11,250 shares. Federated Pa invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,654 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 81,470 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $86.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lennar Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile and Sprint Score Justice Department Approval for Merger – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 210,973 shares to 731,433 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,424 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Liability invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hallmark Mgmt reported 1.97% stake. American Century Cos invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 123,774 shares. 23,423 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Kentucky-based Central Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0.53% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 830,080 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested in 60,566 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 15,674 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 132,829 shares. Aqr Management Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 918,824 shares. Oppenheimer & has 51,683 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).