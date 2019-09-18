Smead Capital Management Position In Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Was Upped; Saturna Capital Boosted Position in Fastenal (FAST)

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 17.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo’s CEO pay package approved despite scandals; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 0.32 PERCENT OF AVERAGE LOANS (ANNUALIZED), DOWN FROM 0.34 PERCENT

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44M, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.85% or 28,872 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Invest Prtnrs has 1.85% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 130,710 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 9,950 shares. New England Research Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,250 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 71,809 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc invested 1.98% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Lc holds 200,802 shares. Finemark Bancorp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Montecito State Bank And Tru holds 23,215 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,476 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 16,791 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,264 shares to 133,151 shares, valued at $22.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,139 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited owns 25,016 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 44,947 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 213,443 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.08 million shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv owns 2.00 million shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meeder Asset Inc invested in 13,583 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Westpac Bk accumulated 42,150 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 80,000 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16,019 shares to 518,060 shares, valued at $44.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.