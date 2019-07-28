Smead Capital Management Position In Lennar (LEN) Was Has Boosted; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Fruth Investment Management Cut Holding

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 551,315 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 8,111 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 72,075 are owned by Ameritas Inv Partners. 4,950 were accumulated by Zuckerman Invest Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.1% or 15,143 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa stated it has 0.54% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 987,676 shares. Td Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). North American Corp owns 195,112 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 40,623 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 17.16 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 11,274 shares stake. Grimes & reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by CULVER JOHN. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

