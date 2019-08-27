Smead Capital Management Position in Lennar (LEN) Raised by $692,860 as Valuation Declined; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $2.67 Million

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 91,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 237,066 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 328,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 2.06 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 1.66M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 67,208 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $110.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,360 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 141,656 shares. Basswood Mgmt Lc owns 516,202 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 464,247 shares. National Pension Ser invested in 0.07% or 382,633 shares. Cna Corp invested 0.54% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Da Davidson & Co stated it has 4,458 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.76 million shares. Sanders Limited Liability has invested 2.8% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.17% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 354,834 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ulysses Limited Liability Corp reported 0.97% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 4,725 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 273,325 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

