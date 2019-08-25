Smead Capital Management Maintains Stake in Lennar (LEN); Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined While Founders Capital Management Increased by $2.73 Million Its Stake

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41 million shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 15,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 59,617 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, up from 44,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78 million shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.