Smead Capital Management Maintains Position in Lennar (LEN); Spears Abacus Advisors Holds Position in Apple (AAPL)

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.35 million shares traded or 33.23% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 3,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,362 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83M, up from 180,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 7,132 shares. Earnest Limited Liability accumulated 2,249 shares. 28,675 are held by Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Srb stated it has 4,165 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Newfocus Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,996 shares. 47,871 were accumulated by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Mraz Amerine Associates has invested 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stelac Advisory Service Lc stated it has 6,369 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial owns 7.38M shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited accumulated 4.83% or 4,450 shares. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 2.78% or 1.92 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Incorporated accumulated 1,865 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services owns 1.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,498 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Lc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strs Ohio has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $58.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 176,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 79,453 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.06% or 4.05M shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 129,663 shares. New York-based Echo Street Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 24,540 shares. Ci Invests Inc owns 101,541 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Montgomery Investment Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 136,932 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 494,107 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0% or 28,800 shares. Sound Shore Ct has invested 2.47% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rampart Invest Management Llc invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 174,121 shares.