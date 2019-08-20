Smead Capital Management Maintains Position in Lennar (LEN); Chesapeake Asset Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 748,543 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,001 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 28,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $212.79. About 13.26 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 176,683 shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $126.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 81,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 58,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Senator Investment Grp Lp stated it has 1.11% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pictet Asset has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 576,778 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc reported 0.27% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Quantbot Technologies L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,854 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability reported 64 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 13,443 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 23,806 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Mngmt reported 7,415 shares. 26,351 were reported by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp. The Maryland-based Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

