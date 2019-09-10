Smead Capital Management Lowered Position in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Price Rose; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Position by $2.93 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 34,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 557,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.94 million, down from 592,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.16. About 2.00 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 20,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.86 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 1.65 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 30.69 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 751,587 shares to 5.35M shares, valued at $194.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 9,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru Com owns 21,668 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 899,665 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 199,836 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Choate Advsrs holds 18,128 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. California-based Capital Intl Invsts has invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, American Century Cos has 0.65% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7.60 million shares. Community Services Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 12,860 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Los Angeles & Equity Inc owns 1.44 million shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). M&T State Bank owns 305,900 shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commerce Retail Bank stated it has 145,715 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 3,157 shares. Shine Inv Advisory invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

