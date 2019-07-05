Smead Capital Management Lowered Its Discovery (DISCA) Stake by $4.77 Million; Enterprise Financial Services Has Lifted Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $1.06 Million

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 176,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.29 million, down from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 1.18 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 329.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 14,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,546 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 4,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 422,931 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 70,290 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 206,996 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability stated it has 2,000 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Covington Management reported 750 shares. Strs Ohio holds 102,978 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division invested in 0.33% or 168,339 shares. Cordasco Networks holds 0.03% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company has 5.16M shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Carderock Mgmt owns 73,935 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.55% or 38,223 shares. Jump Trading Ltd holds 11,142 shares. 9.76 million are held by Cap.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $15.59 million activity. Shares for $9.29 million were sold by DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D on Monday, January 14.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney, Alphabet And Super Bowl Players – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Earnings shakeup in household products sector – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At Goldman Global Staples Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $501.31 million for 7.73 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discovery, fuboTV sign carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DISCA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset invested in 0.01% or 155,056 shares. Hbk LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 60,500 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.60 million shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Hudson Bay LP holds 2.55 million shares. Private, a California-based fund reported 2.19 million shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited reported 88,490 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.05% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 13,219 are held by Daiwa Secs Gru. 12.60M are held by Capital Glob Investors. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 14,003 shares. Carroll Finance owns 156 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 35,682 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 20,964 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 251,335 shares.