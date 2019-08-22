Smead Capital Management Lowered By $1.71 Million Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; METALLIC MINERALS COMMON SHARES (MMNGF) Sellers Decreased By 46.3% Their Shorts

METALLIC MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMNGF) had a decrease of 46.3% in short interest. MMNGF’s SI was 29,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 46.3% from 54,000 shares previously. With 17,300 avg volume, 2 days are for METALLIC MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMNGF)’s short sellers to cover MMNGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1244. About 9,000 shares traded. Metallic Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MMNGF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $7.65 million. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Keno Silver Project that covers an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Keno Silver Project comprises the Keno-Lightning, Silver Queen, Keno Summit, Gram, Duncan Creek, Cobalt Hill, Formo, and Keno-East properties.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.64 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.