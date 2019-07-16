Smead Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) as Stock Value Rose; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stock Price Rose While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered by $1.32 Million Its Holding

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 57,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 220,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 210,383 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,635 shares to 25,835 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NanoString to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NanoString Technologies Fundraising Signals Inflection Point In Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results and Provides 2019 Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString Announces $100 Million Term Loan Facility with CRG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications owns 42,179 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 0.05% stake. Eam Limited Liability Com has invested 0.61% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Bancshares Of America De owns 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 129,192 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0% or 7,090 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company has 614,714 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Cap has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). The New York-based Gp has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Cwm Lc holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Altrinsic Glob Limited owns 80,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $43.80 million activity. 5,000 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares with value of $112,834 were sold by ALLEN MARY TEDD. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $445,537 was made by GRAY R BRADLEY on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement owns 12,502 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 0.47% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 94,718 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 174,121 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 475,636 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 5,198 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has invested 0.51% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Horseman Capital Limited invested 0.59% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Md Sass Services has 413,192 shares. Basswood Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.64% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 516,202 shares. Montgomery Invest holds 136,932 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 21,373 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $58.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 67,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.