Smead Capital Management Lifted Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $692,860; Kennedy Capital Management Increases Stake in Homestreet (HMST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 57,117 shares as the company's stock rose 3.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,816 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, up from 317,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 97,004 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has risen 1.21% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company's stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbb Bancorp by 72,878 shares to 60,424 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) by 26,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,062 shares, and cut its stake in Anaplan Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $261,590 activity. 5,000 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares with value of $143,350 were bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A. 2,000 shares were bought by Ruh Mark R, worth $56,740 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 184,179 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $104.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 52,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.