Smead Capital Management Increases Position in Lennar (LEN); As Sjw Group (SJW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Nuance Investments Has Cut by $7.54 Million Its Holding

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 123,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 933,792 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 85,247 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 30/04/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Deal on Track to Close in 4th Quarter; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – SJW GROUP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – SJW Group Remains Committed to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water and its Potential to Create Significant Long-Term Value for Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Board Unanimously Reaffirms Commitment to Connecticut Water Deal; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Transaction Expected to Close by Year-End 2018; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Believes SJW Group Merger Is in Best Interest of Connecticut Water Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction to Create Leading Water Utility Co

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 2.15 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aristotle Mgmt Lc has 2.18% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7.49 million shares. The New York-based Luxor Capital Group LP has invested 0.97% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 71,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Icon Advisers invested in 4,500 shares. 6,056 were accumulated by Axa. Ameriprise Financial reported 579,978 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 281,443 shares. Invesco has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.43 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,594 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Oppenheimer & Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 6,971 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 0.15% or 12,506 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 39,776 shares stake. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,132 shares to 266,659 shares, valued at $37.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 25,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennar: Margins Are Improving And It’s Reasonably Priced – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Anticipation Of Powell Speech, G20 Summit Has Market In Wait-And-See Mode – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Homebuilder Stocks Could Surge From Higher Home Sales – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 26.39% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SJW’s profit will be $15.07 million for 29.46 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 24,241 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $154.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 17,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).