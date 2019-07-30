Smead Capital Management Increases Holding in Lennar (LEN); Greenwood Gearhart Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $2.38 Million as Stock Price Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 2.21M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $343.01. About 2.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 52,761 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $68.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,021 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.58 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

